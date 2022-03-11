Morgan Stanley Sells 53,147 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of St. Joe worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in St. Joe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 71,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $3,983,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,500 shares of company stock worth $13,988,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

