Morgan Stanley Sells 9,207 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of ESCO Technologies worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 212.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 72.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

