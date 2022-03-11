Morgan Stanley Trims H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Target Price to SEK 133

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from SEK 148 to SEK 133 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. 331,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,510. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

