Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.50. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

