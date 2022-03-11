Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.81. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 412,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 122,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. 72,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,235. The company has a market capitalization of $322.06 million, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

