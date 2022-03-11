MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches Market Cap of $109.97 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $109.97 million and approximately $26.60 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

