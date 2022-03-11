MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MP opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,636,876 shares of company stock valued at $202,934,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after buying an additional 60,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MP Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after purchasing an additional 426,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,789,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

