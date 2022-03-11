MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 6.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MSA Safety by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MSA Safety by 37.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.50 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.45 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

