MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.