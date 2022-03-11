MXC Price Tops $0.0921 on Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market capitalization of $243.33 million and $21.66 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00291863 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004183 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.87 or 0.01225885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003330 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

