Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CEO Paul R. Gudonis Acquires 5,000 Shares

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 166,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,801. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. Analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myomo by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 253,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Myomo by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Myomo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Myomo by 91,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

