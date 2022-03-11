Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CEO Paul R. Gudonis Acquires 5,000 Shares

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 166,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,801. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.91.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. Analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.
About Myomo (Get Rating)
Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myomo (MYO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.