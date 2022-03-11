Nabeel Ahmed Sells 477 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 477 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $19,900.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.98.
OM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.
About Outset Medical (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
