NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.38

Shares of NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.38 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 41.85 ($0.55). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 26,961 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. The company has a market capitalization of £19.92 million and a P/E ratio of -23.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.38.

Get NAHL Group alerts:

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.