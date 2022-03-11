Name Changing Token Price Reaches $0.0802 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00105109 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.