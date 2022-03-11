Nano Hits Market Cap of $224.42 Million (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $224.42 million and $15.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00004329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011576 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

