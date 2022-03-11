NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of NanoString Technologies worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,693 shares of company stock valued at $518,811. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

