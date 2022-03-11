Nash (NEX) Trading 16.2% Higher This Week

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Nash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nash has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nash has a total market cap of $17.78 million and $155,094.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.40 or 0.06575712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,126.42 or 0.99745510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

