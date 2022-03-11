Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 244.3% from the February 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Naspers alerts:

NPSNY stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,247. Naspers has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.