Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $50,465.52 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $83,484.76.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00.

NTRA stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 4,434,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

