National Bank Financial Raises IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

IAG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.05. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

