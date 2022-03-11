National Bank Financial Trims LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Target Price to C$28.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSIXF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSIXF remained flat at $$20.48 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

