National Bankshares Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$19.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE NFI traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,236. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.00. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.59 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 167,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.42 per share, with a total value of C$3,418,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,442,849 shares in the company, valued at C$111,142,976.58. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

