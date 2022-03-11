National Bankshares Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$236.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$231.00 to C$236.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$228.73.

Canadian Tire stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$178.16. The company had a trading volume of 251,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$168.80 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$182.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$183.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

