National Bankshares Raises Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$1.00

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of S stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.79. 1,788,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.86 million and a PE ratio of -17.39. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.85.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

