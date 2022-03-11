National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

FIZZ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,496. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

