National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.96.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.