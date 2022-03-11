National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.
The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.96.
About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
