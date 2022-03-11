National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $242.59

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.59 ($3.18) and traded as high as GBX 255.80 ($3.35). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 238.80 ($3.13), with a volume of 3,506,724 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.06) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.59) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, National Express Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340 ($4.45).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -5.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 242.59.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.