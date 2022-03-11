National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 130,964 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 69,554 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.