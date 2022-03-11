National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,179 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Grid by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 47.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $74.44 on Friday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $76.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

