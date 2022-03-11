National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of National Retail Properties worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

