Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Up 342.9% in February

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 31,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,019. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.67) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($26.85) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.