NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Raised to “Buy” at Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.50 ($4.03).

NWG stock opened at GBX 206.51 ($2.71) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.75 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The company has a market cap of £23.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.27.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

