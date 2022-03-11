Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.92 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $106,782.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001330 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010500 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007440 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,019,571 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

