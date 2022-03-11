Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.41

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $7.76 million and $101,708.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005437 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,031,296 coins and its circulating supply is 18,766,669 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

