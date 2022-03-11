Needham & Company LLC Trims OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Target Price to $4.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OCX. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

OCX opened at $1.40 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,836,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,183 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

