Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.94) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.94) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.