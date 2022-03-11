Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in February

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

