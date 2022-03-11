Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Set at C$29.00 by Cormark

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) has been given a C$29.00 price target by equities research analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEO. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday.

NEO traded down C$1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.98. 120,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.69. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$13.77 and a 52 week high of C$22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$649.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

