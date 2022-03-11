NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.97

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 12481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

