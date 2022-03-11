NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPCE. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.
NeuroPace stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeuroPace by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NeuroPace (Get Rating)
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
