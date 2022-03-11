NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPCE. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeuroPace by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.