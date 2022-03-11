NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ NRSN opened at $1.43 on Friday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.