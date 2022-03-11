Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00072823 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

