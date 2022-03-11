New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Up 377.3% in February

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a growth of 377.3% from the February 13th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN GBR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.62. 7,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,570. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.41.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
