New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Up 377.3% in February

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a growth of 377.3% from the February 13th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN GBR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.62. 7,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,570. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

