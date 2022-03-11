New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.91

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.85. New Gold shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 62,890 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in New Gold by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in New Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

