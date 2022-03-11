New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.91

New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.85. New Gold shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 62,590 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.84.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.