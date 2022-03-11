New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.14

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 26309463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

