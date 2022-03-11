Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 794 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.42. The company had a trading volume of 846,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

