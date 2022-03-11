Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Newmark Group worth $44,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,622,000 after buying an additional 278,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,975,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 215,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,342,000 after buying an additional 167,074 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 632,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.86 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

