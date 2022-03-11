Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.89. 6,807,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

