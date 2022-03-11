Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 378.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 801,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,224,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,083,520. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

